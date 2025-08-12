Listen Live
Buy Black Tuesday [8-12-2025]

Published on August 12, 2025

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Get Your Body Back Wellness Center

Business Description: “Look Better, Feel Better, Function Better.”

Business Website: Instagram: https://getyourbodybackwellnesscenter.com/

Interdynamics, Inc.

Business Description: “No physical health check is complete without a mental one.”

Business Website: https://interdynamicsinc.com/

SK Exclusive Vacations LLC

Business Description: “Empowering individuals to financial freedom.”

Business Website: surge365.com/Page/SitePathVerify/url%3dskexclusivevacations

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

