Listen Live
Local

Orioles Change Ticket Plans With 3% Price Increase

Published on August 7, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

David Hess | Baltimore Orioles
Scott Clarke / ESPN Images

The Baltimore Orioles are switching things up with more perks, but a bigger price tag! The O’s are overhauling their ticket plans, now ending the longstanding 13 game and 29 game offerings next season and adding new packages they say will provide more flexibility but cost on average 3% more. This new change now means fans currently holding 13 game reserved packages will be steered to 20 games, and those holding 29 game plans will be guided to 40 games.

Baltimore Sun reports,

Fans, who are receiving digital brochures about the shifts over the next week, can opt into higher or lower alternative plans, including a new 10-game reserved seat plan with limited locations and benefits.

Related Stories

The team is preserving its “flex” plan that allows fans to bank various amounts of cash — next season’s maximum will be $6,000, the same as this year — and use it for available seats at regular-season games the fans choose.

Orioles Change Ticket Plans With 3% Price Increase  was originally published on 92q.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Trending
Buy Black B'More
Local

Submit Your Business For A Chance To Be Featured On Buy Black Bmore!

Local

Battle Of The Beltway: When Ravens and Commanders Fans Go Head-to-Head

Buy Black B'More
Buy Black

Buy Black Tuesday [8-19-2025]

Entertainment

College Basketball Star Deng Mayar, 22, Passes Away in Drowning Incident

Food & Drink

Radioactive Shrimp Found: Walmart Issues Urgent Recall Notice

Sports

John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 Seasons in the NBA

10 Items
Local

Morgan State University Named A Top 10 HBCU In LinkedIn’s New College Rankings

MTA Link Bus
Local

MTA To Ban Riders Who Harass Or Assault Others Under New Policy

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close