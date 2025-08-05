Listen Live
Anne Arundel County Police Add Patrol Drones To Boost Public Safety

Published on August 5, 2025

A drone operated by police monitors seen during the protest...
Source: SOPA Images / Getty

Anne Arundel County Police have expanded their use of drones beyond crash investigations, officially launching a new patrol drone program Monday to improve emergency response, officer safety, and real-time decision-making during active incidents.

Previously reserved for documenting crash scenes, the department’s drones will now provide live aerial support for 911 calls and other police-generated incidents. Officials say the added perspective will help deploy resources more strategically.

The drones will play a role in searching for missing persons, managing crowds and traffic during large events, and streaming live video to the department’s Real-Time Information Center. The technology has already proven valuable in crash investigations, helping speed up scene documentation and reducing traffic delays.

Details on drone policies and oversight are available on the department’s website.

Anne Arundel County joins several Maryland jurisdictions in incorporating drones into daily policing.

Baltimore County Police are currently seeking public feedback on a proposed Drone as First Responder program. Baltimore City released its draft drone policy in July 2023, outlining potential uses including crime scene documentation, SWAT responses, active shooter situations, and hostage rescues.

Elsewhere in the state, drones have aided in arrests and critical incidents. Harford County deputies used them in 2024 to track suspects in home invasions and a series of vehicle break-ins. Howard County police located a juvenile fleeing a stolen car crash, and Montgomery County officers used a drone to capture a stabbing suspect in Silver Spring.

In one of the state’s most high-profile manhunts, drones were instrumental in the 2023 capture of David Linthicum, who shot two Baltimore County officers before fleeing to Fallston.

