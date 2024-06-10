WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The University of Houston’s Dr. Gerald Horne returns to our classroom to review the South African Elections and the issues in Kenya, Haiti, and the UK. Professor Horne will also discuss the recent China/Russia summit and what it means for the US and the rest of the world. He will also talk about his latest books. Before Dr. Horne, Political Bogger Brandon will check-in. Brandon will examine the Supreme Court openly tilting to the Right and Florida congressman Byron Donalds pining for the return of the Jim Crow era.

Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. Gerald Horne, Political Bogger Brandon & Congressman Byron Donalds l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com