Listen Live
News

Dr. Gerald Horne, Political Bogger Brandon & Congressman Byron Donalds l The Carl Nelson Show

Published on June 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE

The University of Houston’s Dr. Gerald Horne returns to our classroom to review the South African Elections and the issues in Kenya, Haiti, and the UK. Professor Horne will also discuss the recent China/Russia summit and what it means for the US and the rest of the world. He will also talk about his latest books. Before Dr. Horne, Political Bogger Brandon will check-in. Brandon will examine the Supreme Court openly tilting to the Right and Florida congressman Byron Donalds pining for the return of the Jim Crow era.

Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

SEE MORE NEWS:

Dr. Gerald Horne, Political Bogger Brandon & Congressman Byron Donalds l The Carl Nelson Show  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close