Dr. Gerald Horne, Political Bogger Brandon & Congressman Byron Donalds l The Carl Nelson Show

The University of Houston’s Dr. Gerald Horne returns to our classroom to review the South African Elections and the issues in Kenya, Haiti, and the UK. Professor Horne will also discuss the recent China/Russia summit and what it means for the US and the rest of the world. He will also talk about his latest books. Before Dr. Horne, Political Bogger Brandon will check-in. Brandon will examine the Supreme Court openly tilting to the Right and Florida congressman Byron Donalds pining for the return of the Jim Crow era.
