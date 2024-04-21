WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Join us on Monday morning when Kwanzaa creator Dr. Maulana Karenga returns to our classroom. Dr. Karenga will review the Presidential Third-Party candidates and their ability to impact the election. Dr. Karenga will review the Dr. Cornel West/ Melina Abdullah ticket and what it means for the Black Community. Before Dr. Karenga, Political Blogger Brandon will discuss the TikTok issue in the Gaza/Israeli conflict and what it means for the Presidential Race. Brandon will also preview the start of Donald Trump’s Hush-Money trial.

The Big Show starts at 6 am ET, 5 am CT, 3 am PT, and 11 am BST on WOLB 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com. To participate, listeners call 800 450 7876 and can listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd3 FM, 93.9hd3 FM, & 102.3hd3 FM, TuneIn Radio & Alexa. “Don’t miss out on this informative and thought-provoking discussion! Tune in on Monday morning to join the conversation and learn more about the issues impacting our community.” All programs are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow the programs on Twitter & Instagram and watch your Black Ideas come to Life!

Guests Dr. Maulana Karenga & Blogger Brandon | Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com