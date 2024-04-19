Listen Live
Local

Rockville teen charged with plotting school shooting after FBI finds ‘manifesto’

Published on April 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Police Siren

Source: General / Radio One

A Montgomery County high school student is charged with what police describe as plans to commit a school shooting.

Andrea Ye, 18, of Rockville, whose preferred name is Alex Ye, is charged with threats of mass violence. Montgomery County Police and the FBI arrested Ye Wednesday.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Rockville teen charged with plotting school shooting after FBI finds ‘manifesto’

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

 

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close