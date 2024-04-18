Listen Live
Violent crime is down. For many Baltimore residents, that’s not enough

Published on April 18, 2024

Crime is the dominant issue for Baltimore residents, according to a survey from Goucher College Poll and The Baltimore Banner, despite a decline in homicides and some other violent crimes since the start of 2023.

Nearly every respondent — 98% — said crime was a major or minor issue in the city, eclipsing litter, taxes and affordable housing.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Violent crime is down. For many Baltimore residents, that’s not enough.

 

