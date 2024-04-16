In Church, Rudy Giuliani Further Defames Ruby Freeman By Lying About Nonexistent Election Fraud

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Ex-NYC mayor and thoroughly disgraced Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani recently paid a visit to Sheridan Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and what did he do with his time on stage while visiting the city most known for a horrific race massacre in which hundreds of Black people were brutally killed by a white mob? He continued to spread lies about two Black former Georgia election workers who had already suffered the threats of white mobs (and their sunken Black lapdogs), Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Arshaye “Shaye” Moss.

Last December, Giuliani got smacked in his Penguin-cosplaying face with a $148 million defamation verdict after he was sued by Freeman and Moss, who he falsely claimed were caught on video exchanging USB drives “like they were vials of heroin or cocaine” while they worked the presidential election in Georgia in 2020. In reality, they were exchanging a junior mint, which means, as I wrote before, “two Black women couldn’t keep their breath fresh without the dog-whistling Trump stooge associating them with drug dealers.”

MORE: Rudy Giuliani Says He Doesn’t Regret Ruby Freeman Lies, Blames Obama For Racial Tension In America

Well, last Thursday, Giuliani was in Tulsa whining about the judgment against him while repeating the same lies that got him there.

“The judgment was 145 million dollars,” Giuliani said. “For these women—I wasn’t allowed to put in evidence, the tape, that showed them doing what I said they did. A tape, by the way, which in my bar association preceding, they doctored to take that out. And the judge there did nothing about it. So, the bar association is going to disbar me because I lied about them, but they don’t have the evidence that I can show you tonight of them (Freeman and Moss) counting the ballots four times.”

For the record, Giuliani and Donald Trump tied up dozens of courts with lawsuits claiming the election was rigged, and dozens of judges across lower courts, appellate courts and the Supreme Court joined the former head of election cybersecurity, Trump’s own attorney general and the Department of Justice in saying clearly and unmistakably that there was no evidence of a rigged election. Virtually all of those cases were dismissed for lack of evidence. But sure, all of that was based on “doctored” evidence, and the truth is Trump and Giuliani are victims of arguably the most massive political conspiracy in history, which every single judge that caught a related case was in on, just like every election official and top members of Trump’s own administration.

Anyway, Giuliani continued to whine about having to file for bankruptcy because he isn’t worth the amount he was ordered to pay the women he defamed and continues to defame, and about his homes, which he says he’s trying to protect from being taken away from him due to the verdict. This man just keeps on taking L’s and then keeps on doing the things that cause him to lose. It would be fun to watch if it weren’t for the collateral damage suffered by the Black women he keeps victimizing.

At the end of the day, Giuliani is a white man in a position of power and influence, and he’s still using his massive platform to go after two Black citizens who are guilty of nothing but doing their jobs.

The post In Church, Rudy Giuliani Further Defames Ruby Freeman By Lying About Nonexistent Election Fraud appeared first on NewsOne.

