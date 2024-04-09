Guests Include Dr. David Horne & Richard Muhammad | Carl Nelson Show

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Pan-African Reparations activist Dr. David Horne takes over our classroom on Tuesday morning. Dr. Horne, who taught Critical Thinking in college, will explain how to analyze Trump’s Presidential bid from a Black perspective. Dr. Horne will also address the issues at TSU. The state of Tennessee is attempting to take over the Black College. Before Dr. Horne, the Executive Editor of the Final Call newspaper will check in. We will talk politics with Richard Muhammad. Brother Richard will also discuss the blowback to the Goodtimes TV remake.

The Big Show starts at 6 am ET, 5 am CT, 3 am PT, and 11 am BST on WOLB 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com.

To participate, listeners call 800 450 7876 and can listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd3 FM, 93.9hd3 FM, & 102.3hd3 FM, TuneIn Radio & Alexa. “Don’t miss out on this informative and thought-provoking discussion! Tune in on Monday morning to join the conversation and learn more about the issues impacting our community.” All programs are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow the programs on Twitter & Instagram and watch your Black Ideas come to Life!

