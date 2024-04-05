WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Since the cataclysmic Key Bridge collapse last week, former Gov. Larry Hogan has issued the requisite expressions of sympathy and support. He has said he is lobbying Republican lawmakers to back federal funding for a new bridge. He’s met with the head of the longshoreman’s association.

Yet he’s been relatively quiet — and many local leaders say Hogan’s tense history with Baltimore makes his words ring hollow, especially as he campaigns for an open U.S. Senate seat.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Larry Hogan burned bridges in Baltimore. Does he have a role in rebuilding one?