The rhetoric surfaced on social media almost immediately.

“Is this another preventable accident or was this intentional act due to a DEI hire?”

As people around the world rushed to social media for news of the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse</a>, they found racist disinformation blaming the tragedy on Baltimore’s Black and immigrant communities.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: How racist, anti-immigrant disinformation added to the Key Bridge tragedy