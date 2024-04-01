Listen Live
How racist, anti-immigrant disinformation added to the Key Bridge tragedy

Published on April 1, 2024

The rhetoric surfaced on social media almost immediately.

“Is this another preventable accident or was this intentional act due to a DEI hire?”

As people around the world rushed to social media for news of the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse</a>, they found racist disinformation blaming the tragedy on Baltimore’s Black and immigrant communities.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: How racist, anti-immigrant disinformation added to the Key Bridge tragedy

 

