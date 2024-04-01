The rhetoric surfaced on social media almost immediately.
“Is this another preventable accident or was this intentional act due to a DEI hire?”
As people around the world rushed to social media for news of the Francis Scott Key bridge collapse</a>, they found racist disinformation blaming the tragedy on Baltimore’s Black and immigrant communities.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: How racist, anti-immigrant disinformation added to the Key Bridge tragedy
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
