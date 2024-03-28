Mayor Brandon Scott has come to expect overt and not-so-overt racism.
The latest example came in the aftermath of Tuesday night’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. Within hours, Scott said he started to notice social media posts labeling him as a “DEI Mayor.”
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Racists called Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott a ‘DEI mayor.’ Here’s how he responded
