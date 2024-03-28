Listen Live
Racists called Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott a ‘DEI mayor.’ Here’s how he responded

Published on March 28, 2024

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship

Source: Rob Carr / Getty

Mayor Brandon Scott has come to expect overt and not-so-overt racism.

The latest example came in the aftermath of Tuesday night’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse. Within hours, Scott said he started to notice social media posts labeling him as a “DEI Mayor.”

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Racists called Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott a ‘DEI mayor.’ Here’s how he responded

 

