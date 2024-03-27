Listen Live
Local

Could Key Bridge crash have been avoided if ship had tugboat guides?

Published on March 27, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Tugs assisting tanker near Baltimore's Key Bridge

Source: CharlieFloyd / Getty

As the Singapore cargo ship Dali shoved off from the Port of Baltimore’s Seagirt Marine Terminal, two tugboats initially helped maneuver it away, then peeled off 20 minutes before the ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Several pilots and tugboat captains wondered, would two powerful tugboats have been able to push the ship toward the channel and avoid a collision with the bridge in the crucial minutes during which the Dali lost power and black smoke began billowing from the stern.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Could Key Bridge crash have been avoided if ship had tugboat guides?

 

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close