As the Singapore cargo ship Dali shoved off from the Port of Baltimore’s Seagirt Marine Terminal, two tugboats initially helped maneuver it away, then peeled off 20 minutes before the ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

Several pilots and tugboat captains wondered, would two powerful tugboats have been able to push the ship toward the channel and avoid a collision with the bridge in the crucial minutes during which the Dali lost power and black smoke began billowing from the stern.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Could Key Bridge crash have been avoided if ship had tugboat guides?