Listen Live
Local

Key Bridge collapse: Cargo ship sent mayday call before collision; construction crew missing

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Francis Scott Key Bridge in US collapses after cargo ship collision

Source: Anadolu / Getty

The Francis Scott Key bridge toppled into the Patapsco River early Tuesday after being struck by a cargo ship that had lost power, and rescue teams were frantically searching for six members of a construction crew believed to have fallen into the waters below.

Authorities said the ship was departing the Inner Harbor around 1:30 a.m. when it struck a column of the 1.6-mile-long bridge. Dramatic video showed the ship’s lights shutting off and flickering before making contact with the bridge, which buckled and collapsed.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Key Bridge collapse: Cargo ship sent mayday call before collision; construction crew missing

 

More from WOLB Talk 1010

WOLB Talk 1010

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close