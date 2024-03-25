Listen Live
Peter Angelos, Orioles owner and lawyer for the little guy, dies at 94

Published on March 25, 2024

Peter G. Angelos, the billionaire personal injury attorney credited with keeping the Baltimore Orioles here but who became despised by the fan base, died Saturday, the team announced. He was 94.

No cause of death was given. Mr. Angelos had been in poor health for years.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Peter Angelos, Orioles owner and lawyer for the little guy, dies at 94

 

