Local

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-26-2024]

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Benbow Concession Services: The Funnel Cake King

Business Description: “Join the kingdom of flavor with The Funnel Cake King.”

Business Website: https://funnelcakeking.com/

The Herbal Dee-Vah LLC

Business Description: “Here at the Herbal Deevah we provide quality and affordable healing herbs.”

Business Website: https://www.theherbaldeevah.com/

Black Trivia Network

Business Description: “Black Trivia Network! Black History Trivia Games for All!”

Business Website: https://www.blacktrivianetwork.com/

 

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Close