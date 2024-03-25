Listen Live
How to watch Mayor Brandon Scott’s 2024 State of the City address

Published on March 25, 2024

Baltimore City Hall

Source: ANDREY DENISYUK / Getty

Mayor Brandon Scott will deliver the last State of the City address of his current term on Monday night, before a crowd of officials and supporters.

The address is slated to kick off at Baltimore Center Stage in Mount Vernon at 6 p.m. Residents can watch the address via Charm TV’s livestream service, which is embedded below.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: How to watch Mayor Scott’s 2024 State of the City address

