How to watch Mayor Brandon Scott’s 2024 State of the City address

Mayor Brandon Scott will deliver the last State of the City address of his current term on Monday night, before a crowd of officials and supporters.
The address is slated to kick off at Baltimore Center Stage in Mount Vernon at 6 p.m. Residents can watch the address via Charm TV’s livestream service, which is embedded below.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: How to watch Mayor Scott’s 2024 State of the City address
