Baltimore Ravens star wide receiver Zay Flowers will be hosting a youth football camp this July in Severn, MD.
Scheduled for July 19, from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm at Archbishop Spalding High School, the camp is for children ages 6 to 16 and will provide children with “valuable football knowledge and hands-on instruction in a fun, high-energy, positive environment.”
Participants can expect lectures, fundamental skill stations, contests, and awards. Additionally, children will be grouped according to age to ensure proper levels of competition and instruction.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Every attendee will receive a camp team photo with Zay Flowers, a limited-edition Zay Flowers FlexWork Football Camp shirt, and will be able to take home items from event sponsors.
For pricing and additional details, click here for more info.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers To Host Youth Football Camp This Summer appeared first on 92 Q.
Baltimore Ravens WR Zay Flowers To Host Youth Football Camp This Summer was originally published on 92q.com
-
WOLB Baltimore Job Fair
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
Lunch with Labor 2/6/24 - "Open Mic"
-
Bobby Brown And Wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown Receive Honorary Degrees From Leaders Esteem University In Texas
-
Odell Beckham Jr. bids farewell to Baltimore after year with Ravens: ‘I appreciate the Flock’
-
Lunch with Labor 2/20/24 Podcast
-
Ask The Financial Advisor Podcast - 2/17/24
-
Lunch with Labor 2/13/24 Podcast