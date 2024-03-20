We continue our salute to Women’s History Month as Doctor A answers all your health concerns. Doctor A will give you a choice of either traditional healing methods or natural healing models. Before Dr. A, New York activist Charles Barron discusses his book, Speaking Truth to Power: Articles and Essays on Revolution, Black Radical Politics and Leadership. Math Guru Akil Parker will also join us.
See More About The 54 Countries of Africa Here
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Lunch with Labor 3/19/24 Podcast
- Black People Made Up 61% Of Exonerees In 2023, New Report Finds
- Professor Manu Ampim & Baltimore Activist Bill Goodin l The Carl Nelson Show
- NFL Player On The Run After Warrant Issued For Domestic Abuse Charges
- Oriole Park at Camden Yards Named Best Ballpark In America
Doctor A, Activist Charles Barron & Math Guru Akil Parker l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
WOLB Baltimore Job Fair
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
Bobby Brown And Wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown Receive Honorary Degrees From Leaders Esteem University In Texas
-
Anne Arundel County installs vending machines stocked with naloxone to prevent overdoses
-
Lunch with Labor 2/6/24 - "Open Mic"
-
Odell Beckham Jr. bids farewell to Baltimore after year with Ravens: ‘I appreciate the Flock’
-
Lunch with Labor 2/20/24 Podcast
-
Ask The Financial Advisor Podcast - 2/17/24