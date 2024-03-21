AFSCME Maryland Council 3, the state’s second-largest union, tapped Mayor Brandon Scott for reelection and Zeke Cohen for City Council President in an endorsement announcement Thursday morning.
Many of the thousands of AFSCME members have worked in Baltimore for decades and remember what candidates have —and haven’t — done for working families, said AFSCME Maryland President Patrick Moran. The union represents state and local government employees.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Public employee union backs Scott for mayor, Cohen for City Council president
