Baltimore has a machine gun problem

Published on March 18, 2024

Baltimore authorities have seen a rise in the illegal modification of handguns with a device known as a “Glock Switch.”

Source: Kirk McKoy / The Baltimore Banner

Two men, holding seemingly identical Glock handguns, stand side-by-side in front of a silhouette-shaped target at an indoor shooting range. They aim their guns and open fire.

The man on the left squeezes the trigger 15 times, emptying his clip in a few seconds. The person on the right was able to empty one clip, reload, and empty another in the time it took the other to finish shooting. He only had to squeeze the trigger twice, one time for each magazine. The gun fired so rapidly it sounded like it was jet-fueled.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore has a machine gun problem

