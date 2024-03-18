Two men, holding seemingly identical Glock handguns, stand side-by-side in front of a silhouette-shaped target at an indoor shooting range. They aim their guns and open fire.
The man on the left squeezes the trigger 15 times, emptying his clip in a few seconds. The person on the right was able to empty one clip, reload, and empty another in the time it took the other to finish shooting. He only had to squeeze the trigger twice, one time for each magazine. The gun fired so rapidly it sounded like it was jet-fueled.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore has a machine gun problem
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
WOLB Baltimore Job Fair
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
Anne Arundel County installs vending machines stocked with naloxone to prevent overdoses
-
Lunch with Labor 2/6/24 - "Open Mic"
-
Lunch with Labor 2/20/24 Podcast
-
Lunch with Labor 2/13/24 Podcast
-
Ask The Financial Advisor Podcast - 2/17/24
-
Ask the Financial Advisor - 2/10/24 Podcast