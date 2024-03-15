WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Mayor Brandon Scott has publicly declined an invitation to an April candidate forum staged by Fox45 and The Baltimore Sun, highlighting the hosts’ political connections to rival candidate Sheila Dixon.

Branded as The Armstrong Williams Town Hall, according to an invitation sent Wednesday and obtained by The Banner, the one-hour, two-candidate event on April 1 would be moderated by Williams, televised live on Fox45 and streamed on The Sun website. Other Democratic candidates, including attorney Thiru Vignarajah and businessman Bob Wallace, were not invited.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Scott campaign rejects Baltimore Sun-Fox45 debate terms, citing hosts’ Dixon bias