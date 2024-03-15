Listen Live
Baltimore City schools are constantly criticized. But here’s where they’re doing well

Published on March 15, 2024

Baltimore City kindergarteners who attended a city school in prekindergarten outperformed their peers on a statewide assessment, a bright spot for the school system which often trails the rest of the state on test scores.

Forty-six percent of city kindergarteners who attended a city school for pre-K passed the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment, a test given to kindergarteners shortly after they arrive at public schools in the fall to determine whether they’re prepared to succeed in school. Statewide, 44% of all kindergarteners passed, regardless of whether they attended pre-K.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore City schools are constantly criticized. But here’s where they’re doing well

 

