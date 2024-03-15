Baltimore City kindergarteners who attended a city school in prekindergarten outperformed their peers on a statewide assessment, a bright spot for the school system which often trails the rest of the state on test scores.
Forty-six percent of city kindergarteners who attended a city school for pre-K passed the Kindergarten Readiness Assessment, a test given to kindergarteners shortly after they arrive at public schools in the fall to determine whether they’re prepared to succeed in school. Statewide, 44% of all kindergarteners passed, regardless of whether they attended pre-K.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore City schools are constantly criticized. But here’s where they’re doing well
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
WOLB Baltimore Job Fair
-
Anne Arundel County installs vending machines stocked with naloxone to prevent overdoses
-
Black Excellence: Oldest Woman In The US Shares Her Tips For A Long, Happy Live
-
Lunch with Labor 2/6/24 - "Open Mic"
-
Professor Manu Ampim & Professor James Small l The Carl Nelson Show
-
What Happened To Na’Ziyah Harris? Family Of Missing Teen Wants Answers
-
Lunch with Labor 2/20/24 Podcast