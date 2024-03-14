Mayor Brandon Scott signed a new bill on Wednesday that bans all tobacco and nicotine products in city stadiums. Although Orioles and Ravens games were already smoke-free, now all tobacco and nicotine products are banned inside the stadium gates.
Mayor Scott says it’s a proactive measure to reduce exposure to tobacco products.
“As a city, we have a responsibility to prioritize the health and well-being of our residents and those visiting to watch the Orioles beat the Yankees and the Ravens beat the Steelers.”
A violation of this new tobacco and nicotine ban at city stadiums could result in a fine up to $500.
The post Tobacco And Nicotine Products Banned At Baltimore City Stadiums appeared first on 92 Q.
Tobacco And Nicotine Products Banned At Baltimore City Stadiums was originally published on 92q.com
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
WOLB Baltimore Job Fair
-
Anne Arundel County installs vending machines stocked with naloxone to prevent overdoses
-
Black Excellence: Oldest Woman In The US Shares Her Tips For A Long, Happy Live
-
Lunch with Labor 2/6/24 - "Open Mic"
-
Professor Manu Ampim & Professor James Small l The Carl Nelson Show
-
What Happened To Na’Ziyah Harris? Family Of Missing Teen Wants Answers
-
Lunch with Labor 2/20/24 Podcast