WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Ahead of his show in Silver Spring for his Set It Off tour, Offset surprised some special students at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Baltimore.

The rapper recognized select students at the school for their hard work. He also highlighted a senior, Caden Bowie, who was accepted into over 40 colleges!

Offset also helped bag and distribute more than $30K worth of groceries to students and their families.

Shoutout to the “WORTH IT” rapper for making students in Baltimore feel good ahead and showing much love.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The post Offset Surprises Students At Dunbar High School In Baltimore With Gift Cards & Groceries appeared first on 92 Q.

Offset Surprises Students At Dunbar High School In Baltimore With Gift Cards & Groceries was originally published on 92q.com