Morgan State student alleges sexual harassment by campus security guard

Published on March 11, 2024

Morgan State University is investigating an incident in which a student said she was the target of repeated sexually suggestive comments from a campus security guard, and that school officials were initially dismissive of her concerns.

Sya Mckay arrived on campus last week to take a midterm exam, and said she was met, once again, with inappropriate comments from the security guard. She spoke up in a social media post, and it went viral.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Morgan State student alleges sexual harassment by campus security guard

