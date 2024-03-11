WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The Anne Arundel County Health Department held a news conference Monday to promote seven vending machines it has installed throughout the county that offer naloxone, a medication used to reverse opioid overdoses.

The vending machines, purchased with grant funds, allow people to acquire the medication at no cost and without having to interact with anyone. The machines operate using the honor system, said Dr. Tonii Gedin, the county’s health officer. However, there is a delay on the machine if too many items are selected at once.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Anne Arundel County installs vending machines stocked with naloxone to prevent overdoses