Local

Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-12-2024]

Published on March 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WOLB Featured Video
CLOSE
Buy Black B'More DL GIF

Source: Radio One Digital / Radio One Digital

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Crown Collective Group – eXp Realty

Business Description: “”Turning Dreams Into Doorways – Your Journey Home Starts Here!”

Business Website: IG: @carlenesellsrealestate

XPOSE Fitness

Business Description: “Xpose your inner diva!”
Business Website: www.xposefitness.com

Jet Set Shoe Service

Business Description: “If Your Shoes Ain’t Becoming to you, You Should Be Coming To Us.”

Business Website: Location: 6411 Winsor Mill Rd, Gywnn Oak, MD (Side Entrance)

CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT YOUR BUSINESS FOR A CHANCE TO BE FEATURED! 

 

More from WOLB Talk 1010
Close