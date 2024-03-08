Expelled Scammer Congressman George Santos Announces Reelection Bid

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

George Santos, who was ousted from the House of Representatives, has announced that he’s running for Congress again.

On Thursday (March 7), as President Joe Biden was giving his State of the Union address, disgraced former Congressman George Santos was in attendance in the lower chamber. His presence prompted questions as to why he was there, and he answered them by declaring that he was running for Congress again in a post to X, formerly Twitter.

“Tonight, I want to announce that I will be returning to the arena of politics and challenging Nick (LaLota) for the battle over #NY1,” Santos tweeted. “I look forward to debating him on the issues and on his weak record as a Republican. The fight for our majority is imperative for the survival of the country.”

Santos became the third House member ever to be expelled by his peers last December after being indicted on 23 counts for multiple federal crimes including identity theft, money laundering and theft of public funds. A further investigation by the House Ethics Committee resulted in a 56-page report detailing the misuse of campaign funds totaling $50,000, which included purchases at Sephora, Hermes, and an OnlyFans subscription. Before that, Santos was revealed to have lied extensively about his background, including claiming to have worked at Goldman Sachs and having a grandparent who died in the Holocaust.

“Representative George Santos cannot be trusted. At nearly every opportunity, he placed his desire for private gain above his duty to uphold the Constitution, federal law, and ethical principles,” the report said. At the time of his expulsion, Santos went on record saying, “To hell with this place.” A special election for his seat was held in February, with Democrat Tom Suozzi achieving victory.

The current Representative, Nick LaLota, is a first-time Congressman representing the district which is next door to the one Santos represented before his expulsion. The Suffolk County, Long Island, district has historically been a solidly Republican one in recent years. Santos filed with the Federal Election Commission, expressing intent to run in the GOP primary in June. In his post on X, LaLota responded:

“If finishing the job requires beating him in a primary, count me in.”

Expelled Scammer Congressman George Santos Announces Reelection Bid was originally published on hiphopwired.com