On today’s Midday Show, Ronnette Rollins spoke with Pastor Gregory Maddox, President of the United Baptist Missionary Convention and Auxiliaries of the State of Maryland, the largest African American Baptist Convention in Maryland. The UBMC will hold their week long Statewide Institute next week, March 11th – 15th, offering certified courses and workshops to anyone who signs up, from children to adults. You do not have to hold a position of leadership at your church in order to attend. UBMC Statewide Institute is open to all people of all ages and denominations!

To register, complete this registration form.

For more information, see flyer below or contact Dean Doreen Garrett at 443-790-2731 or Registrar Lillian Wright at 443-310-8356.

United Baptist Missionary Convention Statewide Institute March 11-15 was originally published on praisebaltimore.com