Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-5-2024]

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Party360 Entertainment

Business Description: “At Party360, the fun starts here!” Business Website: https://www.party360.com Nails By Sharmie

Business Description: “Let Sharmie bless your hands and your heart.”

Business Website: https://linktr.ee/Nailsbysharmie

Farm To Temple