Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [3-5-2024]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.
Party360 Entertainment
Business Description: “At Party360, the fun starts here!”
Business Website: https://www.party360.com
Nails By Sharmie
Business Description: “Let Sharmie bless your hands and your heart.”
Business Website: https://linktr.ee/Nailsbysharmie
Farm To Temple
Business Description: “Farm to Temple is Baltimore’s ready to eat meal prep and delivery company. Delicious, portioned out and seasoned right! Order by Friday at 8PM for FREE delivery on Sundays.”
Business Website: https://www.farmtotemple.com
