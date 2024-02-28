Listen Live
Maryland promised to give more cash to poor families last year. It still hasn’t.

Published on February 28, 2024

Maryland State Capitol Building In Annapolis

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

The General Assembly proposed a bill last session to reverse an arcane welfare policy limiting cash assistance for low-income families. Maryland was one of only a handful of states with this rule.

The Department of Human Services told lawmakers it would change the policy without need for legislation.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Maryland promised to give more cash to poor families last year. It still hasn’t.

 

