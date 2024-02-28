The General Assembly proposed a bill last session to reverse an arcane welfare policy limiting cash assistance for low-income families. Maryland was one of only a handful of states with this rule.
The Department of Human Services told lawmakers it would change the policy without need for legislation.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Maryland promised to give more cash to poor families last year. It still hasn’t.
-
Winter Storm Warning Issued For Parts Of Maryland As More Snow Approaches The Region
-
Wilie Mukasa Dada Ricks, Ruban Roberts, Dr. Nah Dove & Senator Jill Carter l The Carl Nelson Show
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
Professor Manu Ampim & Professor James Small l The Carl Nelson Show
-
Here’s who is running for office in Baltimore this year
-
Here’s Travis Kelce’s not-so-nice take on pregame incident with Justin Tucker
-
Lunch with Labor 2/6/24 - "Open Mic"
-
Maryland Tax Processing System Was Down Causing Refund Delays, Comptroller Office Says