Buy Black Tuesday: Where To Shop In B’More [2-27-2024]

We’re highlighting Baltimore’s black businesses each and every Tuesday. Here are some places to check out this week.

Klean Kutz Barbershop

Business Description: “Klean Kutz, a cut above all the rest.” Business Website: @kurtskleankuts (FB and IG) Regally Insane Hair and Body Health Line

Business Description: “Regally Insane – Healthy options for the entire family, where we cover you from your crown to the ground!”

Business Website: https://www.regallyinsane.com/

Women’s Wellness Lounge