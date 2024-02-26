WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Speaking to lawmakers on a budgetary subcommittee, Ibukun Jegede laid out the stakes of the Maryland prison staffing shortages in stark terms.

“In the yard, we’re supposed to have nine officers when recreation is going on, but we barely have two, watching over 200 incarcerated individuals,” Jegede, a correctional sergeant at the Maryland Correctional Institution in Jessup, said last week in Annapolis.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: 2 officers, 200 prisoners: Maryland’s prison population grows amid staffing shortage