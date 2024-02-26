Listen Live
2 officers, 200 prisoners: Maryland’s prison population grows amid staffing shortage

Published on February 26, 2024

Stephen Moyer, Secretary of the Maryland Dept of Public Safety and Correctional Services, tours the Correctional Institution for Women with the warden, Margaret Chippendale.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Speaking to lawmakers on a budgetary subcommittee, Ibukun Jegede laid out the stakes of the Maryland prison staffing shortages in stark terms.

“In the yard, we’re supposed to have nine officers when recreation is going on, but we barely have two, watching over 200 incarcerated individuals,” Jegede, a correctional sergeant at the Maryland Correctional Institution in Jessup, said last week in Annapolis.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: 2 officers, 200 prisoners: Maryland’s prison population grows amid staffing shortage

 

