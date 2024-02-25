Listen Live
Urban One Honors Attendees Speak On All Things Best In Black #UrbanOneHonors

URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One served up all the Black excellence.

| 02.25.24
TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

This year’s  Urban One Honors finally airs on Sunday, February 25 and some of your favorite stare were in attendance to celebrate the “Best In Black” at the ceremony.

The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black presented by TV One went down at the Coca Cola Roxy and featured class acts like Mary J. Blige, the Entertainment Icon Honoree, Dionne Warwick, the Lifetime Achievement Honoree, Chlöe, the Generation Next Honoree and the iconic Frankie Beverly, the Living Legend Honoree, among others.

During the ceremony, The Morning Hustle host Lore’l chatted with your favorite celebrities in the purple lounge for Hip-Hop Wired and the rest of our iOne Digital family; MadameNoire, Global Grind, HelloBeautiful, Cassius, NewsOne, and Bossip, which you can watch above.

 

