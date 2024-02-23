“Iconic” is an Understatement When it Comes to Mary J. Blige | Urban One Honors

All hail the queen ! The Queen of Hip Hop Soul, that is! Mary J. Blige has cemented herself as a global superstar, and we’re set to give her some “real love!”

Get ready for a “family affair” at the 6th annual Urban One Honors because Mary’s contributions to the culture will be celebrated, as we honor her as our 2024 Entertainment Icon.

The legendary Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer and Oscar-nominated actress is one of the defining voices of the contemporary music era.

Mary’s also resume includes eight multi-platinum albums, 9 Grammys (32 nominations), a SAG nomination and many other accolades.

She introduced us to a gritty, urban-rooted style—fusing hip-hop, soul, and honest, frank lyrics on her 1992 debut album “What’s the 411?”, which went multi-platinum and gave us infamous No.1 hits like “You Remind Me” and “Real Love.”

Since then, our Entertainment Icon honoree consistently topped the charts, broke records in the music industry and helped redefine R&B.

She is loved for her passionate, chart-topping hits like “Be Without You,” “No More Drama,” and “Family Affair,” all of which have made her a force in music.

Mary’s early influences were Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan and Gladys Knight.

Her talent and magic are also felt through her big screen roles in films and television programs such as “Mudbound”, “The Umbrella Academy”, “Respect”, “Power Book II: Ghost” and more.

Michelle Rice, president of TV One and CLEO TV says Mary fully personifies the ”Best in Black” theme of this year’s Urban One Honors.

“Mary’s immeasurable talent and award-winning music has shaped our culture and has had a profound impact on artists and music across all genres, but most notably the elevation of female artists in both R&B and Hip Hop across generations,” she added.

With a career and influence spanning decades, TV One is honored to give Mary her well-deserved flowers at the 6th annual Urban One Honors… Cheers to our 2024 Entertainment Icon!

