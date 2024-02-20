Con Air: Donald Trump’s January 6 Sneakers Will Take Months To Be Delivered

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Over the weekend, the former insurrectionist-in-chief, Donald Trump, had the sneaker community buzzing when he debuted his own sneaker line at Philadelphia’s Sneaker Con. And while many actually purchased the “Con Air’s” at the event, those who copped off his website might have to wait a while before donning their MAGA attire.

According to the Trump Sneakers website, customers who contributed to Donald Trump’s legal fees by coughing up $400 for the limited-edition sneakers might’ve missed the fine print on the website. The FAQs section stated that not only would the sneakers take four to five months to ship out, but might also take longer than that as the sneakers are made to order. In other words, there’s probably a small chance many customers might not even get what they paid for if Trump’s business history is any indication of what to expect.

From GetTrumpSneakers:

“Trump Sneakers are expected to start shipping July 2024 for the gold High-Tops, and the Potus 45 White Knit & Red Wave Knit are expected to ship in August 2024. Shipping and delivery dates are estimates only and cannot be guaranteed. We are not liable for any delays in shipments. For multiple product orders, we will attempt to ship all products contained in the order at the same time.

Products that are unavailable at the time of shipping will be shipped as they become available. Your order will ship as it becomes available, and we will make reasonable efforts to ship your order as quickly as possible. We cannot guarantee when an order will arrive. Consider any shipping or transit time offered to you by us only as an estimate.

We encourage you to order in a timely fashion to avoid delays caused by shipping or product availability. We will endeavor to charge you for all applicable sales taxes; however, it is your responsibility as the customer to report any purchases of tangible personal property that has not been taxed by us and pay the sales or use tax on those purchases unless exempt under applicable law.”

Also the sneakers you get may not be the exact kicks you see on the website as the website stated, “The images shown are for illustration purposes only and may not be an exact representation of the product.”

Keep in mind, there’s no refund. So if you forked over $400 and don’t get your sneakers by the the end of summer or beyond, you can’t ask for your money back. Seems on brand for Donald Trump as he’s surely using this money to try to pay his millions of dollars in legal fees, E. Jean Carroll for sexually assaulting her, and the state of New York for civil fraud.

All in all, Donald Trump needs to make at least $440 million to pay off his current debt, and for a man who claims to be a billionaire, this latest move simply reeks of desperation. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think of Donald Trump’s “Never Surrender” sneakers? Let us know in the comments section below.

Con Air: Donald Trump’s January 6 Sneakers Will Take Months To Be Delivered was originally published on hiphopwired.com