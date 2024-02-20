WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

A Baltimore woman has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses after she allegedly shot at a female motorist, and then at an off-duty police officer, during a road rage incident in downtown Baltimore, authorities said Monday.

According to court records, Central District detectives charged 35-year-old Teneshia Pollock with attempted first- and second-degree murder as well as various handgun, assault, and reckless-endangerment offenses.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Woman charged with shooting at motorist, off-duty officer in ‘road rage’ incident downtown