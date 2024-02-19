Sisters Are Doin’ It! Actress Malinda Williams Launches HBCU Coding Bootcamp For Women

WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

She might’ve played your favorite character in a handful of classic Black TV shows and movies over the past few decades — shoutout to 1999’s The Wood and five great seasons of Soul Food on Showtime — but seasoned actress Malinda Williams has recently become our personal fave due to her entrepreneurial efforts in helping to usher in the next wave of melanated female computer programmers.

Together with her non-profit Arise And Shine Foundation Inc., Williams has launched an initiative called the E.S.T.E.A.M. Project aimed specifically towards women attending HBCUs.

Read up more on this amazing, forward-thinking and life-changing opportunity below, via the official press release on Business Wire:

“‘As a professional actress and someone who has experienced first-hand the support of my community, I understand the value of collaboration and paying it forward,’ said Williams. ‘The Arise And Shine Foundation exists to empower women to reach their goals and coding is a powerful tool – it is the language of the future. The E.S.T.E.A.M. Project will offer young women an avenue to acquire valuable skills to propel them forward in the 21st century.’

The foundation’s pilot program, The E.S.T.E.A.M. Project (Entrepreneurship, Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math), is now accepting applications through March 31, 2024. Selected students will kick-off the four-week program with an exciting in-person weekend filled with inspiration, impactful life lessons, skill building, and networking. Participants will also explore how coding, app development and STEAM training can help them find success in a variety of career paths. At the core of the curriculum, students will learn Apple’s SwiftUI programming language.”

Participants will focus their studies around three core pillars, including fine-tuning soft skills for business success, facilitating connections for industry mentorships and upskilling core competencies in technology.

You can find out more about The E.S.T.E.A.M. Project on their website and by skimming through the IG slide Malinda Williams posted herself below:

