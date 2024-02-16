You’re not alone if you’re still waiting on your tax refund from the State of Maryland.
According to the Maryland Office of the Comptroller, the launching of their new online tax portal had a big hand in the delay.
The office said the tax processing system was down between Jan. 30 and Feb. 9 to help launch Maryland Tax Connect, the state’s new tax filing portal. This meant that Marylanders could still file their taxes, but returns couldn’t be processed until the system came back online.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Comptroller Brooke Lierman has said in the past a launch of a system like this was necessary.
“Maryland Tax Connect is a key part of modernizing our agency,” Lierman said. “To make it easier to live in Maryland, to make it easier to work in Maryland, and to make it easier to own a business in Maryland.”
At this time, Maryland Tax Connect is only open to business owners but will open up to everyone by 2026.
However, the delay caused has left more than 330,000 returns in the processing queue.
The comptroller’s office said anyone who filed before tax season opened on Jan. 29 can expect to get their refunds this weekend or early next week.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Maryland Tax Processing System Was Down Causing Refund Delays, Comptroller Office Says appeared first on 92 Q.
Maryland Tax Processing System Was Down Causing Refund Delays, Comptroller Office Says was originally published on 92q.com
-
Woman Shot By Texas Cops In Friend’s Home Is ‘Reminiscent’ Of Breonna Taylor Shooting, Crump Says
-
Wilie Mukasa Dada Ricks, Ruban Roberts, Dr. Nah Dove & Senator Jill Carter l The Carl Nelson Show
-
Professor Manu Ampim & Professor James Small l The Carl Nelson Show
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
Lunch with Labor 1/16/24 - "Open Mic"
-
WJZ News Anchor Fired After On-Air Racially Insensitive Remark
-
Andy Paladino "Ask The Financial Advisor" Show 12/16/23
-
Dr. Tyrone Powers, Monisha Henley & Bo Sampson l The Carl Nelson Show