Rachel Dolezal Fired During Black History Month Over OnlyFans

Rachel Dolezal—the ex-NAACP leader who, in 2015, became the poster child for cultural appropriation taken to an absurd extreme—has just lost her job at the Catalina Foothills Unified School District in Arizona. Dolezal, who legally goes by the name Nkechi Diallo, wasn’t fired because district officials discovered she’s a white woman who masqueraded as a Black woman for years, she was fired because they discovered she has an active OnlyFans account, which she has had since 2021.

“We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo’s OnlyFans social media posts yesterday afternoon,” district spokeswoman Julie Farbarik said in a statement to the Arizona Daily Star. “Her posts are contrary to our district’s ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District.”

According to the Star, the 46-year-old supreme colonizer of Blackness was hired by the district in August of last year as an after-school instructor with a contract that was set to run through May 2024. She was being paid $19 an hour to work with children at the K-5 grade levels, but now, all of that is over because she gets X-but-not-Malcolm-X-rated online, which, apparently, violates her contract with the district.

Now, I want to go on record in saying I think it’s wrong to fire a teacher for having an OnlyFans account, especially if they’re not being paid well at their day jobs. I mean, you can’t pay a teacher a measly $19 an hour and get mad when they start using their assets (uh…so to speak) to subsidize their cost of living.

On the other hand, there’s something truly poetic about The Grinch Who Stole Blackness being fired from her job in education during Black History Month.

Here’s the real question: Did the Catalina Foothills Unified School District do their homework on Dolezal at all before hiring her?

Did district officials not see anything problematic about hiring someone who famously lied her way through Black academia right into the highest position at the Spokane, Washington, chapter of the NAACP? A simple Google search of her real name or the one she appropriated and made legal would have revealed everything from her Netflix documentary to her welfare fraud charges to the viral reaction to the public discovery of her OnlyFans account, which made headlines less than two years ago.

All I’m saying is it’s really hard to believe they didn’t know who she was, and if they did, a professional race cosplayer is a wild choice to hire for an educational position whether she’s an OnlyFans model or not.

Anyway, happy Black History Month, y’all.

The post Rachel Dolezal Fired During Black History Month Over OnlyFans appeared first on NewsOne.

