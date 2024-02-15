WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday that he won’t support a national abortion ban, his first comments on the hot political issue since he announced his candidacy for the U.S. Senate.

“I’m personally not a proponent of abortion, but I said I’m not going to take away that right for others to make that decision for themselves,” Hogan told CNN’s Dana Bash.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: In first interview, Larry Hogan says he won’t vote for a national abortion ban