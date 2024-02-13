WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore City Council overwhelmingly approved a proposal Monday to ban the use of tobacco by both fans and athletes in stadiums within the city, including Camden Yards and M&T Bank Stadium, sending the measure already backed by the Orioles to Mayor Brandon Scott’s desk.

The bill, introduced by Councilman Kristerfer Burnett, passed the council unanimously with five members absent and is expected to draw a signature from Scott, a Democrat. It will also ban nicotine products within stadiums.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Baltimore City Council approves tobacco ban for athletes and fans at stadiums