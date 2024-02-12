WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

Friday is the last day for City Hall hopefuls to file a run for office with the state elections board. Candidates have until 9 p.m. to file their paperwork to appear on primary ballots.

The following candidates had submitted their paperwork as of 9 p.m. Friday. The Banner will update this page throughout the day. All names are as they were submitted to the State Board of Elections.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Here’s who is running for office in Baltimore this year