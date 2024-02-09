Lamar Jackson is officially a two-time NFL MVP.
Jackson, who earned unanimous MVP honors in 2019, earned 49 of a possible 50 first-place votes this year. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who finished fifth overall in voting, received the only other first-place ballot.
… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson wins his 2nd MVP award, joining rare company
-
Here’s Travis Kelce’s not-so-nice take on pregame incident with Justin Tucker
-
Woman Shot By Texas Cops In Friend’s Home Is ‘Reminiscent’ Of Breonna Taylor Shooting, Crump Says
-
George Floyd Criminologist: Minnesota Cop Accused Of Murdering Ricky Cobb Didn’t Follow Police Protocol
-
Lunch with Labor 1/16/24 - "Open Mic"
-
More Snow Is Headed Toward Baltimore, Here’s What To Expect
-
EA Sports Revives College Football Video Game, Plans To Launch July 2024
-
A. Peter Bailey, Rev. Willie Wilson, Carl Snowdon & Ira Tucker l The Carl Nelson Show
-
Lunch with Labor 1/9/24 - "Open Mic"