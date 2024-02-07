WOLB Featured Video CLOSE

The co-founder of the Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter, Dr. Melina Abdullah will explain how the hijacking of the BLM moniker took place. She will also discuss how she became a target after exposing the illegal takeover. Before Dr. Abdullah, Dick Gregory’s youngest son Yohance will talk about his dad’s work in the Civil Rights movement. Financial Advisor JB Bryan will also join us.

Reflecting On The 10-Year Legacy Of Black Lives Matter

Black History Month: Best In Black

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET.

Dr. Melina Abdullah, Yohance Maqubela & JB Bryan l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com