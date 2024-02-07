The co-founder of the Los Angeles chapter of Black Lives Matter, Dr. Melina Abdullah will explain how the hijacking of the BLM moniker took place. She will also discuss how she became a target after exposing the illegal takeover. Before Dr. Abdullah, Dick Gregory’s youngest son Yohance will talk about his dad’s work in the Civil Rights movement. Financial Advisor JB Bryan will also join us.
Reflecting On The 10-Year Legacy Of Black Lives Matter
Dr. Melina Abdullah, Yohance Maqubela & JB Bryan l The Carl Nelson Show
