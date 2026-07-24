Daryl Martinez Lowry: Black 13-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed Then Drowned By White Teen Near Foster Home

Source: Photo courtesy of GoFundMe / Daryl Martinez Lowry.

South Carolina authorities have arrested two teenagers in connection with the death of 13-year-old Daryl Martinez Lowry, whose body was recovered from a lake earlier this week. According to an affidavit released by the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office, on July 22, 17-year-old Landen Austin Moore was arrested and charged with murder on July 20 in connection with Lowry’s death. A 16-year-old was also taken into custody and transported to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), though authorities have not announced any charges against the juvenile.

Moore, who is white, was booked into the McCormick County Detention Center. SLED said its investigation remains active and ongoing, with additional information expected as the case develops.

What happened to Daryl Martinez Lowry?

The affidavit alleges that Landen Austin Moore and the other teen held Lowry “underwater until he became deceased” during the incident on Monday, according to an affidavit released by the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office.

SLED confirmed to People that Lowry’s body was discovered later that day in Clark Hills Lake.

Investigators say the three teens became involved in a physical altercation at a boat dock before Lowry was allegedly attacked with a knife, leaving him with multiple lacerations, according to the affidavit.

Per People, both suspects are foster children of McCormick County Council Chairman Bernie Hamby. Lowry was also staying in Hamby’s home while awaiting another foster placement at the time of his death, according to the Augusta Press. Hamby has publicly shared his experiences as a foster parent in the past.

The family of Daryl Martinez Lowry has started a GoFundMe for support.

As loved ones mourn Lowry’s death, family members have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover expenses and support those closest to him.

“He was an amazing child full of life, love, and charisma. He loved his parents, family, and friends, and he always wore a smile,” his aunt, Zyon Simpson, wrote in the fundraiser.

“I love you my sweet nephew WE WILL GET JUSTICE,” another aunt of the teen, Dutchess Lowry, wrote on Facebook. “You didn’t deserve this, DONT NO CHILD DESERVE THIS. Until we meet again I will definitely keep your name alive Daryl the 3rd. Keep me and my family in y’all’s prayers please I’m so lost.”

As of July 24, the fundraiser had raised more than $1,050, still short of its $5,500 goal.

Shortly before his death, Daryl Martinez Lowry was the center of a missing persons report.

Lowry had previously been the subject of a missing persons report just weeks before his death. According to KRON4, the Chester Police Department asked for the public’s help locating the 13-year-old on June 12 after he was last seen the previous evening. He was found safe later that same day.

Authorities have not indicated whether that earlier incident is connected to Lowry’s death or to his later placement in foster care.

Attorney Tyler Bailey, who represents Lowry’s family, said they have launched an independent investigation separate from the criminal case. The family is seeking answers about how Lowry was placed in the home, what officials knew about the living situation, and who was responsible for supervising him the night he died.

“When the state removes a child from his family and takes him into its care, it accepts a duty to keep that child alive,” Bailey said in a statement. “We intend to find out whether that duty was met.”

SEE MORE:

Black Missing Persons Cases Still Get Less Media Attention

Nolan Wells Independent Autopsy Findings: Here’s What We Know

Daryl Martinez Lowry: Black 13-Year-Old Allegedly Stabbed Then Drowned By White Teen Near Foster Home was originally published on newsone.com