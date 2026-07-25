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Pikesville Water Main Break Repaired After Road Closure

Another contractor is expected to begin milling and paving a larger section of the roadway to complete the restoration in Pikesville.

Published on July 25, 2026
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A major water main break in Pikesville has been repaired after shutting down the intersection of Old Court Road and Three Oaks Road for nearly 24 hours.

Neighbors described seeing water burst through the roadway Thursday afternoon, sending water rushing across the street and disrupting traffic. One resident told Channel 11 she first realized something was wrong after hearing a news helicopter overhead before spotting what she described as a “water volcano” outside her home.

The Work and Repair

Crews worked overnight to repair the damaged 8-inch water main. Contractors said aging infrastructure and shifting ground conditions are contributing to an increase in water main breaks, though no specific cause was identified in this case.

Some nearby residents experienced a temporary loss of water pressure, while crews discovered significant erosion beneath the roadway. Contractors said the damage worsened after difficulties locating a functioning shut-off valve allowed water to flow for several hours.

With the water main now repaired, another contractor is expected to begin milling and paving a larger section of the roadway to complete the restoration.

Pikesville Water Main Break Repaired After Road Closure was originally published on 92q.com

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