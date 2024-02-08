Listen Live
Police investigate Ravens’ Zay Flowers in alleged domestic assault

Published on February 8, 2024

AFC Championship - Kansas City Chiefs v Baltimore Ravens

Source: Perry Knotts / Getty

Baltimore County Police are investigating an alleged domestic assault involving Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, The Baltimore Banner has confirmed.

The investigation also includes a police department in Acton, Massachusetts, which acknowledged a domestic violence incident report related to an incident in Baltimore County last month and involving Flowers.

… this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: Police investigate Ravens’ Zay Flowers in alleged domestic assault

 

