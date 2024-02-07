Weekly Recycling To Resume Next Month In Baltimore City

The Department of Public Works confirmed that regular recycling services in Baltimore City will resume the first full week in March.
Since July, DPW has added more trucks and hired new drivers and crew members. Additionally, DPW announced a new batch of upgraded recycling trucks, additional crews, and revamped pickup routes that will help them get back to the way recycling pickup was previously.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement, “The delivery of these vehicles is a solid next step in finally getting us to return to weekly recycling pickup.”
Back in 2020, recycling was suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic before returning for biweekly pickup.
Mayor Scott said teams are working diligently to get the trucks ready to ensure crews are ready to go, and complete testing of the updated routes.
